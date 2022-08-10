PICKLE LAKE – NEWS – On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 11:00 am, OPP officers were called to a boat in distress on Lake Saint Joseph, approximately 35 kilometres south of the Township of Pickle Lake. A barge transporting fuel had capsized. The single occupant of the vessel has been confirmed deceased and has been identified as Jonathan GRACE, 64 years old, of Goderich, Ontario.

The Pickle Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Northwest Emergency Response Team, and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, with assistance from members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, are investigating the death.

Members of the Pickle Lake OPP are continuing to investigate this incident in conjunction with the Ministry of Labour and Ministry of the Environment. Anyone with information about this occurrence is requested to contact the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122.