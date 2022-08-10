THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – Live on the Waterfront, presented by Ontario Power Generation and Funded by the Government of Ontario, continues for the next four weeks with live music at Marina Park.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, one of Canada’s fastest rising country stars, Sacha, takes the stage, along with the JUNO nominated Aerialists and the local favourite Lockyer Boys.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, there will be something for the entire family. The special Live on the Waterfront Children’s matinee starts at 1 pm with Story Time with Thunder Bay Drag Queens. Next, Maestro Fresh Wes performs songs from his JUNO nominated children’s album, School Days Young Maestro, and other hits. The evening performance starting at 6 pm includes local artist Chris Talarico, followed by Jean-Paul De Roover, and closes with JUNO award winning rap artist Haviah Mighty.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24 there will be local artist KUTCH (Colin Kutchyera) accompanied by Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra Members. Goodnight Sunrise promises to kick the night into high gear, before Bran Van 3000 takes the stage, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album The Deer and The Bunny, and bringing their eclectic mix of rock & roll minded dancing.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Live on the Waterfront starts an hour later, at 7 pm, with local band EDLA opening up the night. Another local, Tim Albertson, brings country music with a touch of a pop and rock flair to the stage. Closing out the show will be Fake Shark with their genre-fluid alt-pop sound before the evening ends with a fireworks display to close out the summer community event series.