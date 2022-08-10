THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Jahliel Kareem SMART, a Brampton man faces drug-trafficking and firearm charges after the Tuesday afternoon search of a north-side home led to the seizure of $175,000 worth of drugs and a handgun.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Emergency Task Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of College Street just before 3 pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation by members of the TBPS’s Intelligence Unit into drug trafficking activity at that address.

Police located and arrested a Brampton man. He was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, a handgun, and ammunition. Paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking was also located and seized.

The total estimated street value of drugs seized totalled more than $175,000 CAD. Cashed seized totals more than $20,000 CAD.

Jahliel Kareem SMART, 18, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

• Careless Storage of Firearm

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammo

• Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 and was remanded into custody with with a future appearance date.