THUNDER BAY – NEWS = The Thunder Bay Police Service has confirmed a new sighting of missing person Kacey YELLOWHEAD, a 25-year-old missing man.

Investigators can confirm that Kacey was last seen outside the Casa Mia apartment building at 111 Southern Avenue at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. At that time, he was in the north parking lot, and heads westbound toward the dead-end of Minnesota Street at 9:08 p.m.

Police are asking anyone living in that area to check their properties, yards, sheds, abandoned or parked vehicles and alleyways for signs of Kacey. If you have residential or business security surveillance of that area, please review any footage recorded on the above-mentioned date and time and call police if you have any further confirmed sightings of Kacey.

Kacey is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’6” tall with a thin build. He has a medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a red mark on his right cheek.

His clothing descriptors remain unchanged since the previous confirmed sighting. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white draw strings, charcoal grey shorts, and white socks.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is re-issuing two photographs to the public. One is a recent and clear photograph of Kacey’s face, the other is an image showing the clothing he was last known to be wearing.