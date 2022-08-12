THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief John Kaplanis reports, “At approximately 06:30 pm this evening, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue fire fighters of B Platoon responded to a structure fire involving a large shed fire that was threatening to spread to an adjacent home on the property. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of Broadway Ave. The first arriving fire crew from nearby Fire Station #7 encountered a shed fire that was fully involved with fire at the rear of the property with fire beginning to spread to the residential structure also located at the property.

Fire fighters quickly initiated a rapid fire attack to extinguish flames that had mostly consumed the shed and had started too spread to the exterior of the house. This quick action reduced the threat of flames and radiant heat extending into the interior living area of the home, however some fire had spread into the soffit and eves of the rear of the home. Fire crews completed a search of the interior of the home. Additional fire fighters worked aggressively to cut into the roof section of the rear of the home to access and extinguish fire within the concealed space in a portion of roof located at the rear of the house thus preventing additional loss to the structure.

The lone male occupant who was at home at the time of the blaze, was able to evacuate the home safely. An on scene investigation of the cause of the fire determined it to be accidental due to a faulty electrical battery charging appliance located inside the shed. The fire completely destroyed the shed. Moderate fire damage to the house was limited to the exterior of the house, while very minimal damage occurred to the living area of the interior of the home. There were no civilian injuries as a result of the fire. One fire fighter sustained minor injuries at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment and then released.

A total of 6 pumpers, and the Platoon Chief responded to this incident.