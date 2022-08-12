THUNDER BAY – NEWS – There is a plan finally to remove the historic James Whalen from the Kam River where it has sat since the spring.

Norm Gale states, “The Request for Proposals to raise and move the James Whalen tug closed on August 3, with two submissions received from qualified contractors.

“The contract has been awarded to LH North for $793,000.

“The proposed schedule indicates that work will begin in mid-September, with completion the first week of October. The methodology proposed includes the use of cranes to lift the tug out of the water and place it into a wooden crib at a temporary dry land storage location.

“Options will be explored with the Contractor to change the storage location from the temporary one proposed to a permanent dry land location on City property as part of this project. This would increase the value provided by this work, and avoid future costs to move the boat from the temporary location to a final permanent location. Site option analysis will be completed over the next two weeks to avoid impacts to the project schedule.”

The James Whalen sunk because according to 500 Donald Street East there was a leak that led to its sinking. City crews it was reported were going to install pumps to keep the ship afloat. However the weather apparently prevented that.

The tug has sat in the river all spring. There have been discussions on restoring the vessel, however informed sources tell NetNewsLedger that the work would be massive, as the damage from being submerged for months will have made that task a complete restart.