THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A motorcycle rider involved in a recent motor vehicle collision has succumbed to their injuries.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to the corner of Vickers Street North at Northern Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

One of the vehicles involved was confirmed to be a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, along with two occupants of the motor vehicle, were all transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Police have learned that a 64-year-old Thunder Bay man has since been pronounced deceased.

The investigation into collision remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.