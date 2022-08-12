“As the digital space continues to grow, so does the need for companies to have a strong digital marketing strategy. With billions of active digital media users, it’s more important than ever for businesses to have a plan to connect with their target audience online,” says Ada Hu, CEO and founder of NU Media.

Known for revolutionising the way companies do business online, Ada and her partner have built NU Media, New York, into one of the most successful digital marketing firms in the country. Born in 1998 in Hangzhou, China and hailing from humble beginnings, excelling in entrepreneurship as a young female was not always easy. She often had to go through workplace biases, gender pay gaps and other common challenges faced by most females, even today.

While dedicating all her years of learning to all-girls education at Forest Ridge School of The Sacred Heart, followed by Parsons School of Design college, Ada experienced the power of a women-only network. She says, “Having an all-female education definitely made me who I am today. It instilled a lot of confidence in me to take on any challenge and never give up.”

This is evident in the way she operates NU Media. The company stands upright on the pillars of an all-female team that is led by creativity, innovation and a strong work ethic.

The company has been a driving force in contributing to the ever-changing landscape of digital services and technology. While most marketing companies rely on standard practices, Ada believes in always being one step ahead of the curve. This means always keeping the employees amped up, and keep looking out for new platforms, software and strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

A typical day at NU Media is adorned by diverse languages, young people with new ideas and an open mind to change. “Having a great team is essential to any company’s success, but it’s especially important in the digital space. Technology changes so quickly, and if you’re not constantly innovating and evolving, you’ll be left behind,” Ada says of her team.

Today, businesses and brands face more challenges than ever. The digital age has forced companies to change the way they operate and market themselves. With new platforms and strategies emerging every day, it can be difficult to keep up. The team’s marketing efforts are aligned to meet the business goals and the strategies are continuously being monitored and improved to make sure they’re still relevant. “I contribute a big chunk of NU Media’s success to our team’s willingness to always learn and try new things. We’re constantly experimenting and testing different marketing strategies to see what works best for our clients,” Ada explains.

While marketing companies focus on the businesses’ core product or service to retrieve profits, Ada believes in bringing customers close to the businesses. “It’s not just about making a quick sale, it’s about building a relationship with your customers and providing them with value,” she says. This philosophy has led NU Media to develop unique services such as their social media management system, which helps businesses save time and money by automating their digital communications.

And the company is definitely on an upwards trajectory. NU Media has grown rapidly since its inception in 2019, and now boasts a client roster that includes some of the biggest names in the business. The company’s vision to help brands and businesses connect with their target audiences in the digital space has resonated with clients, and Ada shows no signs of slowing down. “I’m so proud of how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time,” Ada says, “It’s been an incredible journey, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for NU Media.”

While she has been inspiring many women to stretch the conventional boundaries at workplaces, including her own company, her only advice to young women would be – “There is no substitute for hard work. Be passionate about your dreams and go after them with everything you’ve got.”