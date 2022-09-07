THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A month long search for Kasey YELLOWHEAD has ended.

Thunder Bay Police report, “Following consultation with the coroner’s office, and continued investigation, police are now able to confirm the body of a deceased male located on Sunday, August 28 is Kacey YELLOWHEAD”.

Kacey was originally reported as a missing person case to the Thunder Bay Police Service on August 4, 2022.

First responders were dispatched to an area near Duncan and Dock Streets just after 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 after a 9-1-1 caller reported finding the apparent body of an adult male.

Police established a scene and began a sudden death investigation. That investigation remains ongoing.

The Thunder Bay Police Service would like to thank members of the OPP and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue who offered valuable assistance during the search for Kacey. Despite this unfortunate and tragic development, we would also like to offer our sincere gratitude to the numerous civilian volunteers who aided in search efforts and offered support to Kacey’s family.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kacey’s death. If you have any information that could help, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.