THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – On Saturday, September 10 from 11am – 3 pm, local businesses will once again celebrate their Southside Vibe by holding a gritty parking lot party that was successfully initiated in 2019 but was put on hold due to Covid-19. The event will take place in the parking lot of Go Green EBikes on the corner of North and Violet Street.

This event is sponsored by The Hub Bazaar, Netnewsledger, Go Green EBikes, ThunderCon Cosplayers, and Teena’s Tie Dye.

“Southside Vibe 2022” will see local musicians and comedians, food vendors including the Dew Drop Travelling BBQ, ice cream and entrepreneurs selling anything and everything.

The event is aimed to invite the city at large and the local neighbourhood back downtown, meet the business owners, and participate in a day of commerce and entertainment.

The Regional Multi-Cultural Youth Council will be part of the hospitality team and all organizers and entertainers will be wearing Teena’s Tie Dye Tee’s if you want to chat with an artist, need a water or help in anyway.

Live entertainment will be provided throughout the afternoon featuring Hip Hop artist Kross Kid, Webby D and Grimmace the Butler and comedians, Taylor Green, Trevor Green and the Pass Lake Princess Lee Noyes. The ThunderCon Cosplayers will be in attendance along with local podcaster thamichaelated. There will also be faceprinting for the kids.

The event happens rain or shine.