THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The Board of Directors of NSWPB is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Christian as the organization’s Executive Director. North Superior Workforce Planning Board (NSWPB) is part of a network of 26 local workforce planning boards throughout the province of Ontario.

“We are pleased to have Gary Christian in the role,” states Crystal Olson NSWPB Board of Directors Chair, “With over 35 years’ experience working in community and apprenticeship development across the region, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position. We look forward to seeing his passion and commitment to our region coupled with his deep knowledge of workforce development help to guide our vision of developing a strategically aligned labour force to meet demands across Northwestern Ontario.”

Gary holds an MBA, BA in Political Science, and an H.BA in Political Science-Pre Law from Lakehead University, as well as several awards including City of Thunder Bay Citizens of Exceptional Achievement Award, and the Canadian Armed Forces Medal of Service.

As the Local Board for the Thunder Bay District, NSWPB identifies challenges and opportunities that may exist in the labour market throughout our communities in order to develop tailored responses to work towards improving workforce development.

Visit: www.nswpb.ca to learn more about the North Superior Workforce Planning Board, access resources or look for ways to connect.