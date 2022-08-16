THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person Jesse Nordstrom.

Nordstrom was last spoken to by family on August 12th, 2022.

Nordstrom is described as white male, standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde shaved hair, blue eyes and he walks with a limp.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.