THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition is reacting to some online chatter over first a post on Facebook that the 2022 CLE has been cancelled.

The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition is NOT CANCELLED. The online post was apparently started as a joke and has gone viral across Thunder Bay and Northern Ontario.

Next the CLE has faced some uncertainty over a TSSA strike.

The CLE states, “There’s been a lot of concern about the safety of the rides and ride inspectors. I have been informed by the owners of Select and Canuck Shows that yes, they will be inspected.

“Here are a few of the details you should know:

The Ontario TSSA (The Technical Standards and Safety Association) UNION is on strike

These rides have recently been inspected by the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba associations which all of their reports goes to the TSSA.

The mechanics for these rides are all licensed by the TSSA and have to keep those licenses current.

The two main head TSSA officials, which are not part of the Union, are flying in from Toronto themselves on Monday to inspect the rides.

Back and Ready to Rock!

This year from August 10 to 14th, there are some of the most loved Canadian bands playing on the main stage.

August 10th will feature Kim Mitchell.

Trooper will kick things off on August 11th.

Then on August 12th it is Honeymoon Suite who will hit the CLE stage.

August 13th will see Who Made Who hitting the stage.

On August 14th to close out this year’s music it is Streetheart!

Of course that is just the music.

The CLE Midway is getting old folks to feel young and younger ones to feel brave.