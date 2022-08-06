Sioux Lookout, ON – Due to unforeseen circumstances, all Hub Transit service has been temporarily suspended, effective immediately.

As part of the transfer of Hub Transit to the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, we have discovered some critical changes that are required for the Municipality to be able to continue providing the service while meeting Provincial regulations.

Until these changes are made, which may take several weeks to complete, we must suspend service. We are working with our staff and other agencies to resume service as quickly as possible.

Updates about this service disruption will be issued through the Hub Transit website (www.hubtransit.org) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/HubTransitSLKT) as they become available.

We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause regular Hub Transit users and appreciate your patience and understanding during this temporary suspension of service.