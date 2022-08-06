THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – After a wet night, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for both western and northern Ontario this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is 20 this morning at 06:00 am in Thunder Bay. Humidity is at 96%. The barometer is at 101.0 and falling. Winds are from the NE at 9 km/h.

There will be a few showers that will be ending this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.

Fort Frances

It is 17 in Fort Frances this morning at 05:00 AM CDT. Humidity is at 83%. Winds are from the west at 9 km/h.

Increasing cloudiness for Saturday. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High

23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 17 in Dryden with humidity at 76%.

Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Winds becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Sandy Lake

It is 11 this morning in Sandy Lake. Winds are WNW at 32 gusting to 48 km/h.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon.

High 18. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see skies clearing this evening. Low 8.