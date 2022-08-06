On August 3, 2022, Blue Hills RCMP received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 1, at Highway 459 West, in the RM of Whitehead.

The investigation has determined that the vehicle, a white Pontiac Vibe with BC licence plate KA810G, is registered to Keith Zajac, 55, who was reported missing from Squamish, B.C. on August 2.

Keith Zajac was travelling by vehicle from Squamish, B.C., to Fort Frances, Ontario, when he went missing. It is believed he spent the night of July 31, 2022, at the Super 8 Hotel in Brandon.

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Keith Zajac. He is 5’10”, 170 lbs with Blonde hair and blue eyes.

Currently a search of the area is underway with the assistance of the RCMP Search and Rescue, Manitoba Search and Rescue Network through the Office of the Fire Commissioner and nearby Fire Departments.

If you have information on his whereabouts please call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7522, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.