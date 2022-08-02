THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and damaging hail.

5:30 PM EDT Tuesday 02 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows

Fort Frances

Seine River – Mine Centre

Hazards:

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

Quarter size hail.

Discussion:

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over Manitoba and track through the area this evening. Strong wind gusts and large hail are possible within these thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may continue overnight, however, the threat for severe thunderstorms should come to an end after midnight.

Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!