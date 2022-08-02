THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have charged an elderly woman with manslaughter following a May incident at a long-term care home that led to the death of a 91-year-old resident.

Thunder Bay Police Service was made aware of a death that occurred at the Bethammi Long-Term Care Home on Carrie Street on May 24, 2022.

The death was connected to a resident-on-resident altercation that had occurred at the facility in the afternoon hours of May 18, 2022.

Members of the Crimes Against Seniors Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation. Throughout the investigation, police had the full cooperation and support from the long-term care facility. The safety of residents were of paramount concern following this incident.

Investigators learned that a 91-year-old male had become seriously injured following a fall at the long-term care facility, and later succumbed to their injuries.

Police also learned the fall occurred after the victim and accused became involved in a physical altercation.

A post-mortem examination was completed in Toronto.

As a result of their continued investigation, police began treating the incident as a potential homicide.

A female suspect was identified and later formally charged.

Harriet GRAY, 84, of Thunder Bay, is charged with manslaughter.

She appeared in court today and now has a future appearance date of August 16, 2022.

The accused will remain at a secured and supervised care facility within the City of Thunder Bay and is no longer residing at the home where the initial incident occurred.