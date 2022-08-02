The first transactional bank in Ukraine IBOX BANK has signed a cooperation agreement with the ATB grocery store chain. Starting from now, the ATB online store will use acquiring services provided by the financial institution.

“Despite the difficulties for Ukrainian businesses and citizens caused by the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine, IBOX BANK continues to develop and introduce new financial instruments while searching for new partners. We will continue to offer our partners and customers the newest, the most technological, and the most convenient solutions for business development while using an individual approach,” said Alona Shevtsova, a shareholder of IBOX BANK.

IBOX BANK will provide the ATB supermarket chain with an online acquiring service for their website and ensure its smooth operation. In addition, IBOX BANK has committed to providing the round-the-clock processing of payments and reliable protection of confidential data. Starting from now, customers will be able to pay for their purchases online even more conveniently and faster.

The ATB supermarket chain has more than 1,000 stores throughout Ukraine and is one of the largest grocery store chains in Ukraine.

The IBOX BANK transactional bank from Ukraine has recently increased its authorized capital to UAH 741 million and became a second-tier bank according to the classification of the National Bank of Ukraine.



IBOX BANK has been operating in the Ukrainian financial market since 1993. Already by the end of 2021, the NBU named IBOX BANK one of the most profitable banks in Ukraine.

Over the past year, the loan and investment portfolio showed an increase of 67%, while the balance sheet capital increased by 136%. It turns out that financial indicators at the end of last year increased by 378% compared to 2020.

IBOX BANK also continues to expand its branch network while introducing new products, including unique offers in partnership with Moneyveo. In addition, contactless payments for Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Garmin Pay have been launched together with Visa.

In December 2021, IBOX BANK launched a mobile application for smartphones on Android and iOS.