TikTok has broken the mold regarding how a social platform engages users. Its ability to hook visitors into watching hours of content has no comparison nowadays.

Some of the reasons for this engagement are the fluid format with which TikTok presents its content, the complete focus on video-only, and an innovative algorithm that makes it super easy for creators to put good content in front of thousands, and even millions, of viewers.

TikTok was the most visited domain in 2021, surpassing Google, Facebook, and every other popular website. It is definitely grabbing the attention of marketing experts around the world and its potential for effective advertising becomes more evident by the day.

Perry Marshall, social media data expert and international consultant, states that TikTok’s ad performance is three times better than Facebook’s now.

Facebook’s average CPL (cost per lead) is over $7, depending on the industry, its ad CTR (click-through rate) is around 1%, the average form completion rates are 35%, and its base CPM’s (costs per 1000 impressions) are approximately $13.

According to Perry’s calculations, TikTok triples this performance.

Dennis Yu, CEO of BlitzMetrics and a seasoned marketing guru, believes that TikTok is currently in its golden era, much like Facebook was around 2011.

Every social media platform goes through an evolution that moves it towards a more commercial and competitive approach. According to Dennis, the time to take advantage of TikTok’s innovation and novelty is now:

“TikTok is not going away soon, but the bigger this platform grows, the harder it will be to advertise on it.”

However, while there is no more debate about TikTok’s potential for profitable advertising, there is far more uncertainty about how to leverage it. That’s where marketing maestros Dennis Yu and Perry Marshall have decided to step in.

Dennis Yu is an internationally recognized marketing lecturer and mentor, who has led successful campaigns for numerous clients, including the Golden State Warriors, Nike, and Rosetta Stone.

Dennis has shared his extensive marketing savvy in more than 700 opportunities on five continents, and in events such as the L2E, PubCon, Social Media Marketing World, and the Marketo Summit, among many more top stages.

He has even appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, LA Times, CNN, and other elite outlets. Furthermore, Dennis co-authored Facebook Nation, a textbook that has become an obligatory reference in the study plans of more than 700 colleges across America.

Perry Marshall is a respected marketing and sales consultant. He was a national sales manager at Synergetic Micro Systems and, later, became one of the world’s first Google AdWords experts.

He has authored and co-authored several marketing publications, including Guerrilla Marketing for Hi-Tech Sales People, The Ultimate Guide to Google AdWords, and the 80/20 Sales and Marketing.

Also an accomplished academic, he published Evolution 2.0: Breaking the Deadlock Between Darwin And Design, an accessible account of scientific progress regarding a theory of natural evolution called Extended Evolutionary Synthesis.

Perry Marshall also founded the Evolution 2.0 Technology Prize. A reward that offers ten times the amount of the Nobel for an experimental replication of cellular evolution. This breakthrough has enormous potential applications in artificial intelligence, medical research, and many other areas.

Dennis Yu made his mission to create a million jobs. To accomplish this, he trains people from all walks of life in marketing to provide for their families and achieve their dreams, for which he founded his marketing agency and academy, BlitzMetrics.

Now, Dennis and Perry have partnered to deliver a TikTok training program directed towards anybody who’d like to master the secrets of TikTok advertising.

In this training program, managers of businesses of all sizes will learn how to produce engaging marketing content for TikTok and make it look organic —which is easier on TikTok than on any other platform— by using only their cellphones.

People might think they’ll need to pay a couple of thousand dollars to receive this training, but Dennis and Perry are offering it entirely for free.

If you are interested in knowing more about it, we encourage you to contact Dennis through his email, TikTok or Instagram.