Wayne Gainer KEJICK arrested for Second Degree Murder

DRYDEN – NEWS – An individual, wanted in connection with a homicide in Dryden has been arrested in Winnipeg.

Wayne Gainer KEJICK, age 39 of Kenora was apprehended by Winnipeg Police Service on July 31, 2022. A warrant had been issued for his arrest after the July 13, 2022 death of David SINCLAIR, age 28 of Kenora.

The accused is charged with Second Degree Murder contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC) and has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear by video before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on August 2, 2022.

Tyler MITCHELL, age 22 of Winnipeg, Manitoba was earlier arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The investigation, by members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit is ongoing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.