Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect at 7:00 am on Saturday. Conditions in the wildlands are drying out. The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region is mainly moderate to low with areas of high hazard in the Fort Frances and Thunder Bay sectors.

In Thunder Bay it is turnaround day for the Viking Octantis. Head down to the Lakehead Transportation Museum Pier at Marina Park to see this 660 foot long cruise liner.

Thunder Bay

It is 15 in Thunder Bay this morning at 7:00 am. Winds are light from the SSW. Humidity is at 92%.

Increasing cloudiness today with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see rain showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Total rainfall amounts 10 to 15 mm. Low 15.

Fort Frances

It is 14 in Fort Frances this morning. Humidity is at 96% at 06:00 CDT.

Mainly cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of rain this morning. Rain showers will begin near noon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amount of up to 10 mm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see rain showers ending overnight then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Amount 5 mm. Low 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 14 as recorded at the Dryden Airport at 06:00 am CDT this morning. Winds are light and humidity is 87%.

Mainly cloudy skies are forecast along with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. More showers beginning near noon along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 10 mm.

Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon.

High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight rain showers will be ending overnight followed by cloudy skies with 60 percent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Total rainfall amounts of up to 5 mm. Low 12.

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

It is +7 heading to a high of +10. Winds are gusting from 15 to 33 km/h from the Northwest.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Rain showers will begin this afternoon with total rainfall amounts of up to 5 mm. Winds northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see more rain with another 10 to 15 mm possible. Winds will continue from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming northwest 30 overnight. Low plus 5.