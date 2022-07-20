KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) advises that COVID-19 cases are increasing in communities across the region. The latest PCR testing data shows a total of 315 active cases in the region, with a percent positivity of 17.7%, up from 12.8% last week. Many of the active cases are in the jurisdiction of Sioux Lookout First Nation Health Authority, however, NWHU officials note that the increase and related impacts are being seen in many communities across the region as well.

In addition to increasing case numbers, the region is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations. “The current wave we are in is showing more severe infection, leading to an increase in hospitalizations,” says Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU. “It is even more important now that individuals consider practicing prevention measures like masking in enclosed public spaces, enhanced hand hygiene, and staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccine doses,” Dr. Young Hoon says.

Ontario recently announced that anyone over 18 years of age can get a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who would like a dose of the vaccine can visit their local pharmacy, health care provider, or book into one of NWHU’s clinics.