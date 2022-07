THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Viking Octantis will be arriving at the Lakehead Transportation Museum Pier at Marina Park on Friday at 6:00 pm.

Saturday will be turn-around day for the Octantis with passengers getting off the ship and then the new passengers arriving.

Take the time Saturday to head down to Marina Park and see this 600 foot luxury cruise ship and then take some time to visit the Alexander Henry on Saturday too.