THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning as of 6:00 am EDT.

Thunder Bay

Your early morning commute this Friday will be amid fog. Winds are calm, the humidity is at 99% and the barametric pressure is at 101.0 kPa and rising.

This evening, the Viking Octantis cruise liner will be arriving in Thunder Bay docking at the Lakehead Transportation Museum Pier at the waterfront. The arrival is scheduled for 6:00 PM but this fast ship has arrived earlier so if you want to see it, be early.

Weather wise, Cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight those cloudy skies will continue with that 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low 15.

Fort Frances

It is 18 in Fort Frances at 5:00 am CDT. Winds are 13 km/h from the Northeast. Humidity is at 95%. The barometer is at 101.0 kPa and rising.

Mainly cloudy skies for Fort Frances for Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near midnight. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 16 at the Dryden Airport at 5:00 am CDT. Humidity is a damp 99%. The winds are 8 km/h from the NNE.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear skies are expected. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 12.

Sachigo Lake

It is 13 in Sachigo this morning at 5:00 am CDT. Humidity is at 89%. Winds are from the north at 5 km/h.

Friday will be overcast in Sachigo.

High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies. Low 10.