THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are thunderstorm alerts and warnings in parts of Western Ontario this morning including the city of Thunder Bay. There are also rainfall warnings issued for the far west of the region.

Thunder Bay

4:07 AM EDT Tuesday 19 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms tonight.

The main threats are damaging winds, hail and torrential downpours.

It is 21 this morning at 6:30 am in Thunder Bay. Humidity is at 89%, and there is a light rainshower. Wind is from the north at 23 km per hour.

Rain showers should be ending near noon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are expected.

High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening along with the risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are expected. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 14.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances remains under a heat warning. There were thunderstorms overnight but the watch has ended.

5:07 AM EDT Tuesday 19 July 2022

Heat Warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue today.

Daytime high temperatures reaching near 29 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected.

The heat warning will likely end this evening, as the overnight low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-teens.

It is 22 this morning with the humidex already at 30. Humidity is at 97% and winds are 15 km/h from the north.

The forecast for Tuesday is calling for rain showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are forecast. Wind east 20 km/h becoming south 20 gusting to 40 late this morning.

High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see more rain showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Additional rainfall amounts 10 to 15 mm are likely. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 overnight. Low 15.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The region is under a rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada.

5:12 AM EDT Tuesday 19 July 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Rain, at times heavy, is expected today, and will continue into tonight.

Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm are possible by Wednesday morning.

Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms.

Rain will taper off Wednesday morning or afternoon.

It is 21 in Dryden this morning with humidity at 74% and winds from the east at 13 kmh. The humidex is already at 5:48 am at 26.

The forecast is calling for showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Total rainfall amounts today of 15 to 25 mm. Winds becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning then light this afternoon.

High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. Additional rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 15.

Fort Severn

It is 8 in Fort Severn. Winds are WSW at 5 km/h. Humidity is at 100% this morning.

We are calling for mainly cloudy skies this morning which will be clearing early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning.

High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be clear. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this evening. Low 13.