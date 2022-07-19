RED LAKE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the district. Rain, at times heavy, is expected today, and will continue into tonight.

Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm are possible by Wednesday morning.

Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms.

5:12 AM EDT Tuesday 19 July 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Rain will taper off Wednesday morning or afternoon.