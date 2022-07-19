Berries, cherries, peaches, and more! Michigan is home to some of the most sought-after fruit in America. While Michigan cherries and blueberries enjoy the national spotlight, there are dozens of local fruits worth celebrating.

The Gander, a Courier Newsroom publication, has harvested 16 of Michigan’s favorite fruit fests for your calendar. Visit a few to stock up on enough jams, cakes, and fresh fruit to last until next summer!

Hartford Strawberry Festival

When: June 10-12

Where: Hartford

Enjoy some of the sweetest strawberries in Michigan in a town that absolutely loves its berries. The Hartford Strawberry Festival features loads of sweet strawberry goodies, a car show, a parade, and a pie-eating contest.

Strawberry Fest and Craft Show

When: June 18

Where: Coldwater

Need more strawberries? Head to Coldwater in June for the Strawberry Fest and Craft Show. Sample fresh strawberries from five local farms and dig into some truly to-die-for strawberry shortcake.

National Cherry Festival

When: July 2-9

Where: Traverse City

The National Cherry Festival is one of the largest festivals in the country. Bring the family and enjoy mountains of sweets, crafts, and amusement park rides. Expect crowds and quite a bit of hubbub—but also plenty of fun.

Copper Country Strawberry Festival

When: July 9-10 (tentative)

Where: Chassell Township Park

The Copper Country Strawberry Festival is located in the northernmost part of Michigan’s UP, but the journey is worth it. Foodies will find more than the strawberries to love—this fest features an epic fish boil dinner and the chance to try the unique local mini pasties. Events include parades, crafts, and exhibits.

Leonard Strawberry Festival

When: July 16

Where: Leonard

Leonard Strawberry Festival lasts just one day, but it’s packed with excitement. Join the community for a car show, fire truck rides, crafts, and live entertainment. Oh, and of course, lots of fresh strawberries!

Marquette Blueberry Festival

When: July 29

Where: Downtown Marquette

If you need an excuse to visit beautiful downtown Marquette, make it the Marquette Blueberry Festival. Enjoy arts and crafts on the sidewalks and blueberry-themed dishes at Marquette’s restaurants during the day. In the evening, it’s time to dance to live music and sip some hoppy Michigan beers.

Coloma Glad-Peach Festival

When: Aug. 5-7

Where: Coloma

The Coloma Glad-Peach Festival celebrates both Coloma peaches and gladiolus flowers in a feast for all the senses. This three-day event features two parades, a classic car show, and fireworks.

National Blueberry Festival

When: Aug. 11-14

Where: South Haven

South Haven is the blueberry capital of the world. It produces more blueberries than anywhere else in the nation, making it a fitting home for the National Blueberry Festival. This four-day fest is a huge affair, complete with pageants, concerts, a sand sculpture contest, and much more.

Howell Melon Festival

When: Aug. 11-14

Where: Howell

Didn’t know Michigan grew melons? They do in Howell, and they are worth having a festival about. Howell invites hundreds of vendors to its festival and hosts special events like the Howell Melon Run (a 5k run) and the Howell Melon Roll.

Montrose Blueberry Festival

When: Aug. 14-21

Where: Montrose

If you’re looking for a quaint, little blueberry festival, this is NOT it. The small town of Montrose pulls all the stops for its week-long fest, which includes a carnival, a car show, blueberry pancake breakfasts, craft beer and wine tastings, and dozens more events.

Wild Blueberry Festival

When: Aug. 19-21

Where: Paradise

The Wild Blueberry Festival is a hidden gem. It's a smaller blueberry festival featuring flavor-packed wild fruit, entertainment, and arts and crafts. Take this opportunity to enjoy a community event and to visit the nearby Tahquamenon State Park.

Romeo Peach Festival

When: Sept. 2-5

Where: Romeo

The Romeo Peach Festival in Detroit is Michigan’s second-oldest festival, and it’s a big one. Enjoy local peaches and plenty of activities over Labor Day weekend, including a large parade, carnival rides, car shows, and fireworks.

Art and Apples

When: Sept. 9-11

Where: Rochester Municipal Park

Art and Apples may seem self-explanatory, but it’s so much more than just sidewalk art and apple pie. This event is one of the top fine art festivals in the nation, drawing over 200 artists who compete for prestigious awards. Don’t worry; the fest is still a party. The whole family will enjoy face painting, concerts, and as many apple concoctions as you can imagine.

St. John’s Applefest

When: Sept. (tentative)

Where: Fenton

St. John’s Applefest is an event for those with a sweet tooth. The festival is all about pies, fritters, cobblers, and dumplings. The town even gives away 2000 pies made with apples from local orchards. Other activities include poker tournaments, pie baking contests, and carnival rides.

Michigan Apple Fest

When: September 23-24

Where: Sparta

In the mood for more apples? You won’t find a community more in love with apples than Sparta. They share the love each year by cooking up lots of apple-themed treats and enjoying carnival rides and live music.

Four Flags Area Apple Festival

When: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Where: Niles

If you only go to one apple festival in MI, the Four Flags Area Apple Festival might be the best. It’s certainly the biggest. This harvest-themed event features over 100 arts and crafts booths as well as parades, rides, and contests.

This story was originally featured in The Gander, a publication owned by Courier Newsroom.

https://gandernewsroom.com/2022/02/15/16-michigan-fruit-festivals-to-check-out-in-2022/