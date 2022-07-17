ATIKOKAN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has extended and updated the heat warning for the district. Temperatures reaching near 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected over the next 2 days.
Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.
3:05 PM EDT Sunday 17 July 2022
Heat Warning in effect for:
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
Humidex values reaching 36 are expected for the next day.
Hot and humid conditions are expected today into Monday.