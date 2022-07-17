THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are heat warnings in effect for all of the region except for the City of Thunder Bay, Superior West, Superior East, and the far north along the coast of James Bay and Hudson Bay.

Thunder Bay

It is 11 in Thunder Bay headed to a high of 24. This morning the humidity is 97 percent, winds are light at 6 km/h from the WNW.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for today.

High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight along with a risk of a thunderstorm. Low Overnight of 12.

Fort Frances

There is a Heat Warning in Effect for Fort Frances.

6:19 AM EDT Sunday 17 July 2022

Heat Warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue today and Monday.

Temperatures reaching near 30 degrees Celsius with Humidex values near 36 are expected to continue over the next 2 days.

Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.

It is 14 this morning wth the humidity at 98%. Winds are calm.

For Sunday, expect a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 20.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The district is under a Heat Warning issued by Environment Canada.

6:19 AM EDT Sunday 17 July 2022

Heat Warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue today and Monday.

Temperatures reaching near 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected to continue over the next 2 days.

Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.

It is 18 in Dryden this morning at 7:00 am. Humidity is 93%, winds are from the SSW at 9 km/h.

Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this morning.

High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 20.

Sachigo Lake

6:16 AM EDT Sunday 17 July 2022

Heat Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue today.

Temperatures reaching near 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected to today.

Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.

A cold front expected to move through the region early tomorrow morning will usher in cooler air for Monday.

It is 17 at 7:00 am in Sachigo. Humidity is 98%, winds are light at 4 lm/h from the SSE.

Mainly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Showers will beginning this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon.

High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight showers will be ending overnight then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A few thunderstorms will be happening this evening. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm. Low overnight of 17.