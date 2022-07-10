July 10, 2022 – Western and Northern Ontario Weather Outlook

THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are severe thunderstorm watches out this morning just to the west of Thunder Bay.

It is likely through Sunday there will be additional thunderstorm watches and warnings.

7:08 AM EDT Sunday 10 July 2022
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

  • Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
  • Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Thunder Bay

It is 19 in Thunder Bay this morning with light rain, a humidity of 88%, and winds from the southwest at 24 gusting to 39 km/h.

Showers should be ending this morning then mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers Will be beginning early this evening and ending after midnight.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 15.

Fort Frances

It is 21 in Fort Frances this morning. The Humidex is at 27 already at 6:45 am. Winds are from the SSW at 10 k m/h. The Humidity is 92%.

Skies will become cloudy later this morning with showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then becoming northwest 20 this afternoon.

High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight showers ending early this evening then partly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 17.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 19 this morning in Dryden as recorded at the airport. Humidity is 98%.

Sunday will see rains showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon.

Wind becoming northwest 30 late this afternoon.

High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for a few showers ending this evening then clearing skies. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 16.

Big Trout Lake

It is 17 in KI this morning. Winds are NNW at 5 km/h and the humidity is 99 per cent.

Rain showers will be ending this morning then mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a continued risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low overnight of 14.

