THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are severe thunderstorm watches out this morning just to the west of Thunder Bay.

It is likely through Sunday there will be additional thunderstorm watches and warnings.

Thunderstorms are approaching northwestern Ontario and may bring strong winds, large hail and heavy rain today. Tornadoes are also possible. Watches and warnings may be expanded as the situation evolves. Current alerts at: https://t.co/hwyhnjl6EH #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/ELzzjYW6H8 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) July 10, 2022

7:08 AM EDT Sunday 10 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Thunder Bay

It is 19 in Thunder Bay this morning with light rain, a humidity of 88%, and winds from the southwest at 24 gusting to 39 km/h.

Showers should be ending this morning then mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers Will be beginning early this evening and ending after midnight.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 15.

Fort Frances

It is 21 in Fort Frances this morning. The Humidex is at 27 already at 6:45 am. Winds are from the SSW at 10 k m/h. The Humidity is 92%.

Skies will become cloudy later this morning with showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then becoming northwest 20 this afternoon.

High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight showers ending early this evening then partly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 17.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 19 this morning in Dryden as recorded at the airport. Humidity is 98%.

Sunday will see rains showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon.

Wind becoming northwest 30 late this afternoon.

High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for a few showers ending this evening then clearing skies. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 16.

Big Trout Lake

It is 17 in KI this morning. Winds are NNW at 5 km/h and the humidity is 99 per cent.

Rain showers will be ending this morning then mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a continued risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low overnight of 14.