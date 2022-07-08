WINNIPEG – NEWS – RCMP in Manitoba have two individuals in custody following an incident with a drone.

On July 3, 2022, at 3:20am, Stonewall RCMP received information that a drone was flying above, and into, Stony Mountain Institution.

A suspicious vehicle was also reported to have been seen on a backroad near Stoney Mountain Institute.

Multiple officers responded to the area and began a search for the suspect vehicle. It was located on Highway 7 near Provincial Road 321 and a traffic stop was initiated.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noted that a drone was on the back seat. Two male occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

RCMP Drone Arrest 1 of 3

Concurrently, a search of where the drone was seen to have landed in Stoney Mountain Institute was undertaken and a package was retrieved.

The package was found to contain a quantity of methamphetamine and what is suspected to be fentanyl.

Stoney Mountain Institute employees also reported to have seen a drone and had found a similar package the day before.

The following day, July 4th, a resident in the same area where the traffic stop occurred reported finding a suspicious package.

The package was turned over to police and was determined to contain controlled substances and was arranged in a manner that could be transported by a drone.

It was also consistent with the packages found in Stoney Mountain Institute over the past two days.

In relation to these incidents, Shahram Tokhy, a 20-year-old male from Vancouver, and Jalen Falk, a 22-year-old male from Burnaby, have each been charged with:

• Trafficking methamphetamine x 2

• Possession for the purposes of trafficking

• Possession of property obtained by crime

The investigation is continuing and more charges are pending.

On July 6, 2022, the Winnipeg Police Service was called to an Airbnb property on Stradbrook Avenue after the owner discovered concerning items within the rental.

WPS officers responded to the property and located a firearm as well as a large quantity of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs.

It was later determined that the Airbnb was being rented by the same two suspects (Shahram Tokhy, Jalen Falk) who never returned due to their recent incarceration. In relation to this incident:

Jalen Falk was charged with the following offences:

• Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime

• Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

• Cannabis Act Possession for the Purpose of Selling Cannabis x 3

Shahram Tokhy was charged with the following offences:

• Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime

• Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – MDMA

• Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2

• Cannabis Act Possession for the Purpose of Selling Cannabis x 3

Both individuals were detained in custody.