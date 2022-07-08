THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The widespread outage across Rogers Wireless continues.

This has impacted wireless customers with Tbaytel here in Thunder Bay.

Tbaytel states, “Please be advised, there is a nationwide Mobility outage that is affecting Tbaytel Mobility customers. Our Team is working with national carriers to restore services as quickly as possible. The estimated time of restoration is unknown at this time. Please continue to check back for updates as they become available.”

For customers it has been a frustrating day as the wireless outage has impacted banking, debit and cash emts, and in some cases has impacted other services like PayPal.

Downdetector.ca has been monitoring consumer concerns and reports.