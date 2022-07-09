One of the main reasons why the online gambling industry has expanded so rapidly is sports betting. People all over the world love sports, and they also love to bet on these events to make them more interesting. There are lots of casino tips that help players decide how to create their betting slips and how to improve their odds of winning.

Another thing that every gamer loves is bonuses and freebies. Luckily almost every sportsbook operator has a generous welcome offer that any player can claim. Moreover, these bonuses can also be used to play casino games for real money, as they aren’t necessarily limited to sports betting. You can visit aussielowdepositcasino and find lots of online casino sites that operate internationally, and that even host sports betting content. Here we will go over 5 different sportsbook sites that have generous welcome bonuses, and that are packed with all sorts of casino features.

PariMatch

PariMatch is a big brand that has a strong international presence. They are known for their generous welcome offer as well, but these offers are different depending on the location. In Australia you can get a match on the first few deposits that go up to $2222, moreover, you will receive lots of free spins that you can use to play online pokies for real money.

Another thing that makes PariMatch so popular is its minimum deposit policy. This is one of the $1 minimum deposit casino sites available to Aussies, which many players find appealing. You are highly encouraged to agree to the bonus offer given how the casino win rate is always higher compared to the player’s odds. This way if you spend all of your bonus funds you can simply move to the next site and play there without fulfilling the wagering requirements for the first bonus.

WallaceBet

This is another amazing operator that caters to both casino players and sports betting fans. As far as welcome bonuses go there are several options and you need to pick whether you want a sports bonus, casino bonus, or live dealer games bonus. This is obviously ideal for those who are only interested in specific content. As far as the sportsbook goes you can get up to extra 100 euros as the match on your initial deposit.

This operator is licensed by the Malta gambling authority which makes it one of the safest choices for players. There is lots of concern nowadays about data privacy and how websites handle our personal information. So playing on sites like Wallace bet that have stricter regulators and that use all of the latest encryption technology is a prudent choice. The website also has a lot of betting options and they even include esports which is great for all the gamers out there who love League of Legends and Dota tournaments.

Harry’s

This is an amazing platform for those who love to use cryptocurrency, and who also love generous cashback offers. Cashbacks in general are considered one of the greatest casino life hacks, as you can efficiently mitigate your losses. Unfortunately, this offer does not apply to betting. Users can take advantage of the crypto welcome bonus which offers a 500% match on the deposit or just use a regular welcome package that gives up to a 650% match on the deposit.

Bear in mind that when bonuses are this generous they might have higher wagering requirements, so go over the terms before you decide if the deal works for you. Also if you plan to place bets on horse racing and greyhound racing then Harry’s is a superb choice. However, there aren’t any other sports here, so you might want to look into other options if you are primarily interested in soccer.

Club Riches

Club Riches doesn’t exactly try to attract users with a big welcome bonus, they wanted to take a more innovative approach and created this club membership promotion. In other words, there are a few ongoing bonuses that look like a loyalty program. Basically, you are spending money and getting free spins or other freebies in return. This is an ideal offer for those who are not fans of traditional bonuses and want to get away from the big wagering requirements.

The site also has lots of sports betting options so it attracts punters from all over the world. You can also place live bets, and even enjoy live dealer casino games here. Of course, there is also a welcome offer that goes up to 200 euros and it is a 100% match on your deposit. This is pretty standard, but again the idea is to regularly play here and reap the benefits.

CobraBet

CobraBet is packed with all sorts of bonuses. Additionally, there are promotions based on the sport you wish to wager on. So, you can pick up a special package for tennis matches, e-sports, basketball, or soccer. Additionally, you can simply get free bets which is always an amazing deal as you get to participate risk-free.

The operator also has a great affiliate program and if you are looking to be an influencer or content creator you should look into it. This is a perfect choice for seasoned casino players, who are looking to profit from their hobby. If you just want to browse and play a few games, then you’ll be glad to hear that there is an array of payment options that you can use for deposits and withdrawals, including cryptocurrency.

Conclusion

These were some of the gambling sites that sports bettors should try. They have great bonus offers, and some of them have an impressive collection of other casino games. Always remember to check for the site’s license, and to read the terms and conditions of a promotion before you claim it. Also, make sure that the website has a decent selection of banking options for withdrawal. Finally, remember to be responsible with your spending, and to leverage promotions that can help you mitigate your losses.