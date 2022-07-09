TORONTO – TECH – Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers states, “We know you count on Rogers to connect you to emergency services, make payments, serve your customers, connect with work and keep in touch with friends and family. We take that responsibility very seriously and today we let you down. We can and will do better”.

The company on Saturday has still not been able to restore full services to its customers.

Staffieri continues, “As you know, we experienced a network outage across both wireless and wireline service that began early this morning.

“We have made meaningful progress towards bringing our networks back online and many of our wireless customers are starting to see services return. We don’t yet have an ETA on when our networks will be fully restored but we will continue to share information with our customers as we restore full service.

“We know going a full day without connectivity has real impacts on our customers, and all Canadians. On behalf of all of us here at Rogers, Rogers for Business, Fido, chatr and cityfone, I want to sincerely apologize for this service interruption and the impact it is having on people from coast to coast to coast”.

In a statement Staffieri says, “As our teams continue working to resolve the situation, I want to make two commitments to you:

“First, we are working to fully understand the root cause of this outage and we will make all the changes necessary to ensure that in the future we meet and exceed your expectations for our networks.

“Second, we will make this right for our valued customers. We will proactively apply a credit to all our customers impacted by the outage and will share more details shortly.

“I take full responsibility for ensuring we at Rogers earn back your full trust, and are once again there to connect you to what matters”.