THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It should be a solid Saturday to get outside and enjoy summer for the region.

Thunder Bay

It is 10 at 6:00 am, winds are light at 7 km/h and the humidity is at 95%.

For your Saturday, clear sunny skies for the day.

High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low of 11.

Fort Frances

It is 9 in Fort Frances this morning at 5:00 am CDT. Winds are very light at 2km/h from the Southeast. The humidity is 95%.

For Saturday under clear sunny skies there will be winds from the south at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

High 29. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will shift to partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with the added risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 18.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 16 in Dryden at the airport this morning at 5:00 am CDT. Humidity is 84%, and winds are from the south at 9 km/h.

Sunny skies for the day today.

High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will becoming cloudy this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. This along with the risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low overnight of 18.

Marten Falls

It is 12 in Marten Falls today. The humidity is at 79% and winds are ENE at 8 km/h.

For Saturday, clear and sunny skies are in the forecast.

High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low overnight of 14.