THUNDER BAY – Business – Tbaytel reports, “The nationwide Rogers outage that was affecting the Tbaytel Mobility network has been resolved.

“We apologize and recognize that the Mobility outage was frustrating and disruptive to your day. Unfortunately, this outage inconvenienced you and customers across the country.

:A proactive credit for the time of the outage will be issued to our Tbaytel Mobility postpaid customers. Your invoice will be automatically credited next month, you do not need to contact us.

“We take pride in the strength of our wireless network and understand the level of service you expect. Our technicians and entire Tbaytel team were engaged immediately and worked with Rogers to troubleshoot and understand the service issue”.