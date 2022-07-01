Thunder Bay – POLITICS – Peng You who topped the ballot in the At-Large category in the last civic election will be tossing his hat into the race to be the next Mayor of Thunder Bay.

Peng You surprised a lot of people in the provincial election, running as a Progressive Conservative in Thunder Bay-Superior North, and finished second.

The at-Large candidate will be filing his papers next week, but made the announcement today, Canada Day.

There are two other candidates so far seeking the Mayor’s seat. Gary Mack and Robert Szczepanski have filed papers.

This week, incumbent Mayor Bill Mauro announced he is not seeking re-election.

Developing.