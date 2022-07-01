SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of Northern Ontario.
Gusty winds this afternoon and early this evening.
Winds from the west to northwest with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected this afternoon and early this evening.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki
- Webequie
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake
The winds will be calming down later this evening.