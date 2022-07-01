Northern Ontario Experiencing Strong Winds

Weather Alert

SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of Northern Ontario.

Gusty winds this afternoon and early this evening.

Winds from the west to northwest with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected this afternoon and early this evening.

Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
  • Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
  • Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
  • Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki
  • Webequie
  • Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
  • Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

The winds will be calming down later this evening.

 