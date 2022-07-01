SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of Northern Ontario.

Gusty winds this afternoon and early this evening.

Winds from the west to northwest with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected this afternoon and early this evening.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

The winds will be calming down later this evening.