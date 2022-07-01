THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As we start July, and we all start thinking summer is way too short, take the time this weekend to make sure you arrive alive if you are travelling. Don’t drink and drive or smoke up and drive.

Weather wise, there are no alerts or warnings in effect for the region as of 06:00 am EDT.

Thunder Bay

It is an enjoyable 8 this morning in Thunder Bay. Winds are 8 km/h from the SSW. The humidity is 85%.

The forecast is calling for clear and sunny skies early this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent potential of rain showers this afternoon.

There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 70 this morning.

High 24. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will clear. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 70 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Fort Frances

To start July it is 10 in Fort Frances with light winds at 7 km/h from the southwest. The humidity is at 81% this morning.

We are calling for sunny skies today. Winds will pick up becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 8 in Dryden at the airport this morning. Winds are from the Southwest at 11 km/h. The humidity is 88%.

Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 70 this later this morning.

High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies that will becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Winds will be firm from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 70 before becoming late this evening. Low overnight of 9.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is a cool 4 in Wasaho Cree Nation. Winds are from the WSW at 17 gusting to 28 km/h. The humidity is 94%.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon is forecast. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 early this morning then becoming northwest 40 gusting to 70 km/h late this afternoon.

High 8. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 70 before becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 late this evening. Low overnight of plus 3.