THUNDER BAY – ROADS UPDATE – A collision has closed Highway 17 near Kakabeka Falls.
Highway 17 is closed at Highway 130 (S)-Vibert Rd (N).
All lanes closed in both directions due to a collision. Please use Hwy 102 as detour.
Estimated closure duration is unknown.
