Highway 17 Closed Due to Collision at Highway 130

By
NetNewsLedger
-
850
OPP Officer

THUNDER BAY – ROADS UPDATE – A collision has closed Highway 17 near Kakabeka Falls.

Highway 17 is closed at Highway 130 (S)-Vibert Rd (N).

All lanes closed in both directions due to a collision. Please use Hwy 102 as detour.

Estimated closure duration is unknown.

