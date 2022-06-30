THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Services Board Independent Expert Panel is pleased to announce Candice Metallic and Janine Seymour as its newest members.

Candice Metallic is the Founder and Lead Counsel for Metallic Law and has served as former in-house legal counsel to the Assembly of First Nations, former legal counsel to Hon. Iacobucci in the “Independent Review of First Nations on Juries in Ontario,” and former legal counsel to the Hon. Sen. Sinclair in the investigation into the Thunder Bay Police Services Board in 2018.

Mi’Azhikwan (Janine Rachel Seymour) BA, JD, LL.M received her call to the Bar in the Provinces of Manitoba and Ontario. Mi’Azhikwan centres her spiritual practice in law, and brings forth a wealth of lived knowledge and practical experience from her former governance roles. From Wauzhushk Onigum Nation, Mi’Azhikwan was a founding board member of Ahze-mino-gahbewewin/Reconciliation Kenora and a former political advisor for Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh, the Grand Chief of Treaty No. 3.

“We believe strongly that having an Indigenous lens to our work is paramount, and are, therefore, delighted that Candice and Janine have agreed to join our Expert Panel” said Chair Alok Mukherjee. “With their significant experience and knowledge, they will be instrumental in helping us to bring forward meaningful recommendations to address the issues facing the Thunder Bay Police Service and its Board.”

“The problems in the Thunder Bay Police Services Board and Police Service persist even after the comprehensive investigation and recommendations presented by the Honourable Murray Sinclair in 2018,” said Metallic. “Having participated in that process, I am joining the Expert Panel to lend further assistance in what appears to require a step by step plan to address each of the issues clouding effective policing in Thunder Bay.”

The mandate of the panel includes:

Reviewing the board’s Strategic Plan and determining progress in its

implementation

Reviewing policies, procedures, training, and practices related to internal/public

concerns regarding human rights and mental health issues

Consulting with TBPSB, TBPS, and the community on barriers & effective actions

Reviewing relevant past OCPC and OIPRD recommendations & their

implementation

Developing and presenting recommendations for action to the TBPSB & the community

“Politics, community safety and traditional justice are areas of passion for me and I look forward to meaningful engagement as a committee,” said Mi’Azhikwan (Janine Rachel Seymour).

A search commenced earlier this month when Kimberly Murray accepted the role of Special Interlocutor for Residential Schools Unmarked Burial Sites which required her to step down from the Panel.

The announcements come as the Expert Panel also announces its public consultations set for July 11-15 in the Thunder Bay area.

For much of June, outreach to community stakeholders has been underway. The consultations in Thunder Bay will be a mix of closed door meetings and public forums.

Starting today, residents of Thunder Bay and North Western Ontario who are interested in having their voices heard can email tbexpertpanel@gmail.com to provide feedback and comments. Those who indicate an interest in speaking with the panel will be considered for in person or virtual consultations.

Public Consultations will be held on the following dates:

Monday, July 11, 2022 6:30-8:30pm

Location TBD

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 6:30-8:30pm

Thunder Bay – West Thunder Community Centre

915 Edward St S, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6R2

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 6:30-8:30pm

Thunder Bay – Oliver Road Community Centre

563 Oliver Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 2H2