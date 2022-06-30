THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested another accused connected with the ongoing investigation into the homicide of Adrian RICHARDSON.

As a result of continued investigation, police identified, located, and arrested Aiden Dermid COLLANDER, 20, of Thunder Bay. He is now in police custody and expected to appear in bail court from the TBPS headquarters today – June 30, 2022.

COLLANDER is charged with First-Degree Murder.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Adrian’s death continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 807-685-1200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com/273.