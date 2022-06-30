THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The scene of a recent assault has been released and there is no longer an elevated police presence in the area of Court and McVicar Streets relating to this incident.

Uniformed and plainclothes Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to what was initially reported as an incident involving a weapon just after 3 pm EDT on Wednesday, June 29 in the area of Court and McVicar Streets.

When officers arrived they, located an injured adult male.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of those injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time. The male remains in the hospital.

The pathway along McVicar’s Creek from Algoma down to Court Streets were taped off at the time.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are involved in the continued investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.