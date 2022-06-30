THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Friday is July 1st. It is a statutory holiday. Banks, major stores, malls will be closed for the day.

Thunder Bay Transit will be on a holiday schedule.

Canada Day at Marina Park

1:30 pm World Cultural Dance

2:00 pm Welcome -MC

2:05 pm Dr. Buck and Blues bangers 45 min performance

3:00 pm Shy-Anne Hovorka 55 min performance

4 to 5 pm break

5 pm Opening Ceremony

6:00 pm -6:15 pm Katherine Nemec

6:30 pm Fort William Rotary House Raffle

6:45 pm Martin Blanchet Jazz Quintet- Cafe Paris

7:45 pm Arden Bruyere

8:45 pm closing remarks MC

Community Groups 12-5 pm in the Camelot Parking Lot

CAHEP

Willow Springs

Fabs Space

Thunder Bay Museum

HMCS Griffon

Arabella Dance 7-7:45 pm at the Waterfront Plaza

Vendors & Artisans 12-9pm Camelot Parking Lot

Persian’s in Pastels

The Bear Stick

Shelly DuSoleil from Ruby Moon Mehndi, Henna, Jagua, Body paint, Cosmetic grade glitter, wax, metal, stone

Shop Local Tbay

Businesses Open and Closed…

The Hub on Victoria Avenue East shares they will be closed from July 1-4th.

Cinema 5 Skatepark will be throwing a yard/bake sale on July 2nd! And we are looking to the community for donations! Donations can be dropped off at our Cumberland office location up until the day of the sale at 107 Cumberland Street North M-F from 9:30-4:30.

All proceeds go back into our all-inclusive indoor space and skateboarding programs.

Any unsold goods will be donated in turn to @adultteenchallenge.

Should you wish to help out we are looking for volunteers and spare tables/chairs/etc. Please reach out to us for a full list or to sign up to help at: cinema5skatepark@outlook.com

Community Spokes shares, their holiday weekend hours. July 30 Thursday 1-8pm, July 1 Friday CLOSED, July 2 Saturday 12-7pm, and open again on July 5 Tuesday 1-8pm.

If you have not yet checked out this Simpson Street gem in our city, at 303 Simpson Street… you should. Community Spokes provides a DIY bike repair space, a build your own bike program, bike parts, used bikes for sale/rent, new bikes for sale, volunteering opportunities and recreation therapy programming for organizations and individuals.

The new fun spot, the waterpark at Boulevard Lake is open as of today. The park is in deepest part of lake and we can open Wednesday and every day after that from noon till 830 pm. They are running a DRAIN THE LAKE special till levels return for only $19 for 2 hours, or $14 for one hour, or $25 for a full day pass, that’s for 8.5 hours.

Bay Village Coffee will be closed July 1-3.

For groceries, Skaffs in Current River is open, as will Maltese Grocery on Algoma.

If your business is open let NNL know: Newsroom@netnewsledger.com