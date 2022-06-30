THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It wouldn’t be a long weekend without the potential for rain or thunderstorms. Environment Canada says, “A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving across northern Ontario. The main threats with these storms will be wind gusts up to 100 km/h and hail up to ping pong ball size. A tornado cannot be ruled out at this point.”

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:

Strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

Nickel to ping pong ball size hail.

Locally heavy downpours.

A tornado is possible.

Timing: Developing this afternoon through the evening.