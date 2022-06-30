Thunderstorm Alerts in Effect for Gull Bay, Armstrong

NNL Weather Update
Thunderstorm watch

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It wouldn’t be a long weekend without the potential for rain or thunderstorms. Environment Canada says, “A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving across northern Ontario. The main threats with these storms will be wind gusts up to 100 km/h and hail up to ping pong ball size. A tornado cannot be ruled out at this point.”

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

  • Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
  • Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
  • Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:
Strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h.
Nickel to ping pong ball size hail.
Locally heavy downpours.
A tornado is possible.

Timing: Developing this afternoon through the evening.