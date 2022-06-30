MARTEN FALLS – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:
- Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki
Hazards:
Strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h.
Nickel to ping pong ball size hail.
Locally heavy downpours.
A tornado is possible.
Timing: Developing this afternoon through the evening.
Discussion: A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving across northern Ontario. The main threats with these storms will be wind gusts up to 100 km/h and hail up to ping pong ball size. A tornado cannot be ruled out at this point.