GULL BAY – WEATHER – At 2:05 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 15 kilometres south of North Wind Lake to 8 kilometres southwest of Majata Lake, moving east at 55 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include: Gull River Provincial Park, Gull Bay, Holinshead Lake, Duck Bay and East Bay.