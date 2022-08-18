By

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – A severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by Environment Canada.

At 12:03 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located 6 kilometres northwest of North Branch, moving north at 10 km/h.

1:03 PM EDT Thursday 18 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Hazard: Torrential rainfall with amounts of 50 to 75 mm.

Locations impacted include:

North Branch.