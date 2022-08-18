FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – A severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by Environment Canada.
At 12:03 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing heavy rain.
This severe thunderstorm is located 6 kilometres northwest of North Branch, moving north at 10 km/h.
1:03 PM EDT Thursday 18 August 2022
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
Hazard: Torrential rainfall with amounts of 50 to 75 mm.
Locations impacted include:
North Branch.