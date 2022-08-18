Kenora: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued at 1:19 PM

Thunderstorm Warning

KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Kenora region. This severe thunderstorm is located 6 kilometres northwest of North Branch, moving north at 10 km/h.

Hazard: Torrential rainfall with amounts of 50 to 75 mm.

Locations impacted include:
Cozy Corners, North Branch and Arbor Vitae.

1:19 PM EDT Thursday 18 August 2022
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

  • Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

